‘Cobra Kai’ Actress Tamlyn Tomita To Star In Feature ‘Whose Child’

EXCLUSIVE: Tamlyn Tamika, who reprised her Karate Kid Part II role of Kumiko in the hit series Cobra Kai, has boarded the independent feature Whose Child.

Whose Child is a socially conscious film about undetected domestic child abuse from director Roxy Shih and producer Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren under their The Ninth House banner.

Tomita plays Sallie, a compassionate and gentle yet strong-willed attorney who takes on the child abuse case pro-bono for the greater good of a broken criminal court system.

Whose Child follows a woman (Anna Schafer) working in public relations at a children’s hospital who gets her life turned around when she is assigned to be an “Auntie” for a young boy named Billy. Billy’s case is severe; he’s suffering from heavy head trauma, is in a coma, and is barely hanging on to life. When she realizes that the incident was a domestic abuse case, she takes matters into her own hands to overturn a system that would have otherwise failed him.

Tomita’s feature credits include The Joy Luck Club, Come See The Paradise, and The Day After Tomorrow. On TV, she has starred in Epix’s Berlin Station, The Good Doctor, and Star Trek: Picard. She is repped by Sovereign Talent Group and The Geddes Agency.

Ninth House Films’ Dashing in December aired on The Paramount Network in December 2020. They are currently in post production on independent feature film Breast Cancer Bucket List, starring Kelly Hu.