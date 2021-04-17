CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Bids Farewell With An Emotional Speech On Final Show

Brooke Baldwin was only supposed to keep the CNN anchor seat warm for a week. Instead, she lasted 13 years, until today’s final farewell to the audience on her last show.

Baldwin struggled to maintain composure after a brief montage of her CNN moments, then addressed the audience for the final time.

“‘This job using my voice for over a decade has been nothing short of a profound privilege,” Baldwin said. “So to you at home, thank you. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for holding me accountable. And thank you for all of the love.”

Baldwin announced her leave in February. telling viewers, “There is just more I need to do outside the walls of this place.” But she also hinted in an interview that there were other reasons, calling CNN a “male-dominated network” and noting that its highest-paid anchors and executives are men.” She had expressed some frustration at having her hour pulled from the 2020 presidential campaign for Jake Tapper.

Today, Baldwin put any lingering acrimony aside, thanking her “CNN family.” She added, “Thank you for making me better. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for believing in me and my big backflip off the high dive today.”