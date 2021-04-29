‘Cleopatra Jones’: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Scribe Ihuoma Ofordire To Pen Reboot Of 1973 Pic For Macro & Warner Bros

A contemporary re-imaging of the 1973 action feature Cleopatra Jones is in the works at Warner Bros and Charles D. King’s Macro, with Lovecraft Country and Snowfall writer Ihuoma Ofordire penning the script.

The original movie directed by Jack Starrett starred Tamara Dobson as an undercover government agent who uses her day job of supermodel to go undercover, travel to exotic places and prove herself invaluable to the local cops in the war on drugs. The first movie played at a time when the Black Power Movement, Black Arts Movement and, second-wave feminism were widespread.

Ofordire, who also is an actress, co-wrote Episode 8 of Lovecraft Country, “Jig-a-Bobo,” which creator Misha Green directed. Ofordire currently is developing projects with a number producers including 20th Century Studios. She is a WGA and Nebula award nominee who is repped by CAA, Artists First and Del, Shaw, Moonves.

Producers of Cleopatra Jones are Macro’s King , Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson, and Green. Green is repped by CAA and Del, Shaw, Moonves.

Macro co-financed Oscar lauded features such as Mudbound, Fences and Roman J. Israel, Esq. as well as Sundance hit Sorry to Bother You and Warner Bros.’ Just Mercy. The production company also produced Netflix’s Tigertail and co-financed and produced recent double Oscar winner Judas and the Black Messiah for Warner Bros. Pictures. On the television side, the Netflix drama series’ Raising Dion and Gentefied both are executive produced by Macro Television Studios and in production on their second seasons.

In 2019, New Line delivered the second reboot of blaxploitation classic Shaft. There also was a version in 2000, which also starred Samuel L. Jackson. The original movie debuted in 1971 with Richard Roundtree in the title role.