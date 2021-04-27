Clara Rugaard To Lead Sky’s Supernatural Crime Thriller ‘The Rising’ Based On Belgian Series ‘Hotel Beau Séjour’

Clara Rugaard, the Danish actress who starred in Netflix’s I Am Mother, is to lead the cast for Sky’s The Rising, a supernatural crime thriller that was originally inspired by Belgian drama Hotel Beau Séjour.

Deadline first revealed in October 2019 that Sky was making its own version of Hotel Beau Séjour, and the drama is now poised to shoot in the Lake District, England, next month. The eight-part series represents the first Sky drama produced entirely in-house by Sky Studios.

Rugaard stars as Neve Kelly, a woman who discovers she is dead. She’s scared and confused by this new existence. But, when she realizes she has been murdered, she’s furious. She’s determined to find her killer and get justice, believing that it was someone she knew. Billed as having a distinctive tone and visual style, The Rising is a story about love, justice, and the cost of pursuing the truth in a world that wants to keep it hidden.

The Rising also features I Hate Suzie actor Daniel Ings and Silent Witness actress Emily Taaffe as Kelly’s estranged father and beloved mother. Other cast includes Nenda Neururer (A Brief History of Struggle), Solly McLeod (Boxing Day), Alex Lanipekun (Spooks), and Robyn Cara (Ackley Bridge).

The series, which premieres in 2022, is written by Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches) alongside Charlene James (A Discovery of Witches), Roanne Bardsley (Free Rein), Gemma Hurley (Host), and Laura Grace (Das Boot). Industry director Ed Lilly helms the series, which is executive produced by Serena Thompson for Sky Studios, Julian Stevens (The Fall), and McTighe.

The Rising was commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK, and Manpreet Dosanjh, commissioning editor for Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales.

Stevens said: “The Rising grabbed me instantly as an incredibly unique concept. It’s a powerful story with a strong and unexpected protagonist at the heart of it. We explore subverting tropes throughout, giving agency to our central character and allowing the entire narrative to be told from her perspective.”

Jane Millichip, Sky Studios’ chief content officer, said: “Following a successful production collaboration on The Third Day, The Rising is the first series produced entirely in-house at Sky Studios. It re-enforces our ambition and commitment to building high-quality production capability that sits alongside our work with independents.