Cirque Du Soleil Reopening 4 Shows, Blue Man Group After Chapter 15 Protection, Covid-Induced Closures

The circus is back in town, that is if you live in Las Vegas, London or the Dominican Republic.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, which emerged from Chapter 15 protection after a sale in November, announced on Wednesday that it is restarting four of its unique offerings, including O and Mystère. Most Cirque du Soleil shows have been dark in the U.S. since march 15, 2020.

Mystère will return at Treasure Island on June 28, 2021, and O will mark its first performance of 2021 on July 1. Tickets are available as of 12:00 pm PT Wednesday.

Luzia will return with an engagement at Royal Albert Hall in London starting January 12, 2022, while Kooza will be presented under the iconic Big Top in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic starting November 25. Further details to be announced shortly.

Also returning to Las Vegas is Blue Man Group with performances starting June 24 at Luxor. Tickets for that go on sale April 29.

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for,” said Daniel Lamarre, who remains President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “Almost 400 days have passed since we had to take a temporary hiatus, and we have been anxiously awaiting our return to the stage. I am so proud of the resilience of our artists and employees who persevered during the most challenging times with stages dark around the world for so long. I just can’t wait to see the lights go back on.”

Cirque du Soleil performances have wowed 365 million spectators in over 90 countries since the company’s beginnings in 1984.

In addition to the shows, Cirque du Soleil Events and Experiences, the company’s “fully integrated international turnkey creative and artistic content solution provider” is ramping up operations. For nearly 20 years, Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences has created and produced one-of-a-kind projects around the world’s, in both the public and private sectors.

“This is only the beginning. We look forward to sharing more exciting news in the coming weeks,” added Lamarre.