Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ Movie Adaptation Starring Tom Holland Going A Week Later Next Winter

UPDATED, April 1: Sony is going a week later with Uncharted, its adaptation of the PlayStation video game starring Tom Holland, on February 18, 2022 instead of February 11. The pic will have access to Imax and PLF screens at that time.

Uncharted goes up against Paramount’s Rumble and Universal/Endeavor Content’s Ambulance on the new date, leaving behind Universal’s Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me and 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile on February 11.

Why the move for Uncharted? I hear it’s to get the movie off of Super Bowl weekend, which falls on February 13 next year, so the Sony event film has some breathing room.

PREVIOUSLY, Jan. 21: Sony’s Camila Cabello ‘Cinderella’ Dances To Summer, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ To Fall, ‘Uncharted’ Eyes 2022 & More

The major studios waited until Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president to make their release-date changes official. Here’s what Sony is doing.

The Kay Cannon-directed musical Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello in the title role, will open on July 16 instead of Feb. 5 as expected. The studio wants to keep the movie a theatrical release because it believes it’s a real crowd-pleaser. Cinderella is up against Warner Bros-HBO Max’s Space Jam 2 on its new date.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, like MGM’s No Time to Die, is leaving Easter weekend, April 2-4, behind and heading to June 11, where it will be the only wide release.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which the studio also is very high on, will debut on Nov. 11 instead of June 11. Directed by Jason Reitman, the film follows a single mom and her two kids who arrive in a small town. They begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Right now Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the only release on Nov. 11.

And Sony’s Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg feature Uncharted, based on the PlayStation video game, will open on Feb. 11, 2022, instead of July 16. The pic is directed by Ruben Fleischer. Universal and 20th Century Studios have two untitled movies booked on Uncharted‘s new date next year.

