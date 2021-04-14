Christina Jackson To Star In ‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’ FX Pilot Produced By Lee Daniels

Christina Jackson (Outsiders) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Y’lan Noel in The Spook Who Sat by the Door, FX’s drama pilot based on Sam Greenlee’s spy novel, which is executive produced by Lee Daniels.

Written by Leigh Dana Jackson and to be directed by Gerard McMurray, The Spook Who Sat by the Door tells at the fictional story of Dan Freeman (Noel), who has just been hired as the only Black operative in the CIA. He is a patriot, a Vietnam vet, and secretly, a Black Revolutionary.

Jackson will play Joy Freeman, an up-and-coming attorney committed to making a difference in her community and Dan’s (Noel) wife.

Greenlee’s book, published in 1969, was turned into a 1973 feature film, in which the roles of Dan Freeman and Joy Freeman were played by Lawrence Cook and Janet League, respectively.

The Spook Who Sat by the Door is produced by 20th Television. It was optioned through Daniels’ Inclusion Fund. Daniels, Marc Velez, Leigh Dana Jackson and McMurray exec produce. Jackson serves as showrunner.

Up next, Christina Jackson stars as the female lead alongside Jonathan Majors in Sony’s big-budget war movie Devotion. In TV, Jackson recently wrapped production on season one of Apple TV+’s sports drama series Swagger. She is best known for starring in the WGN drama series Outsiders and has had major recurring roles on Boardwalk Empire, The Good Fight and Deception. Jackson is repped by Paradigm, MKSD Talent Management and JATWMMBTK.