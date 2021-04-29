Chris Tucker Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Tucker has inked with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

The award-winning actor, producer, and comedian’s robust career on screen has included work with filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, David O’Russell, Ang Lee, Luc Besson, F. Gary Gray, and The Hughes Brothers.

Tucker began his career in House Party 3, and saw his star rise with the 1995 film Friday opposite Ice Cube. But it was the New Line action comedy franchise Rush Hour opposite Jackie Chan which propelled Tucker into a $1.6 billion-grossing global box office star.

Other notable feature credits include Money Talks with Charlie Sheen, Fifth Element with Bruce Willis, and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown.

Tucker had a memorable role in David O’Russell’s 2012 Oscar winning title Silver Linings Playbook opposite Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Robert DeNiro. He shared a SAG ensemble feature nomination with the cast for the film. Tucker is also a 2x NAACP Image Awards nominee for Rush Hour and Rush Hour 2.

A passionate humanitarian, Tucker founded The Chris Tucker Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing help to those who are less fortunate. The foundation offers charitable services for children as well as the homeless community.

The Atlanta, GA native began showcasing his stand-up act in local clubs around the city before he moved to L.A. at 19. By 1992, he was a frequent performer on Def Comedy Jam. Tucker starred in Michael Jackson’s video “You Rock My World” from the 2001 album Invincible, and made a cameo in Tupac Shakur’s video for “California Love.”

Tucker continues to be managed by Tracy Kramer at Toltec Artists.