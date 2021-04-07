Chris Pratt Sci-Fi Movie ‘The Tomorrow War’ Sets Summer Release On Amazon

We first told you that Skydance sold the Chris Pratt sci-fi film The Tomorrow War to Amazon Studios for $200M, and now that deal has closed with the streamer setting a July 2 drop date in 240 countries and territories. It’s the second Paramount release that Amazon has picked up after Coming 2 America which was a record-viewed hit for them. That Eddie Murphy title was snapped up by Amazon for $125M, as Deadline first told you. Tomorrow War‘s most recent theatrical release date was July 23. At one point before the pandemic, the movie was scheduled to release at Christmas last year.

In The Tomorrow War, written by Zach Dean, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans.”

“I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie… something that’s increasingly rare. Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me … and I hope will thrill audiences this summer,” said director Chris McKay.

“It is fantastic to once again partner with Amazon to release another film from the Skydance canon,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison. “Jen and the marketing team have had great success in making film premieres on the Amazon platform must-see events and with Chris Pratt headlining, everything goes up to another level.”

While Coming 2 America was largely pushed on Amazon’s streaming service, the movie was released in a handful of theaters over its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon claimed that Coming 2 America was the most watched movie in a given weekend for a streaming service in 2021 without publishing any figures on March 8. A month later, Nielsen followed up with a report supporting the streamer’s claim that during the week of March 1-7, Coming 2 America racked up 1.4 billion minutes of viewing, giving Amazon its first No. 1 Nielsen streaming win.