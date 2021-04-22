Writer-Producer Chris Kula Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Chris Kula, a co-executive producer on Star Trek: Lower Decks, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, the studio behind the Paramount+ animated series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks landed an early renewal for a 10-episode third season earlier this month, before the animated series returns for its sophomore season this summer.

Developed and created by Emmy winner Mike McMahan, Star Trek: Lower Decks shines a light on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The voice cast for the animated series includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero. Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell and Gillian Vigman are also part of the cast.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Kula is an alumni of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, and has developed for TBS, VH1, Turner Sports and Disney XD. His other credits include Co-EP on Close Enough on HBO Max and Supervising Producer on Wrecked for TBS. He has written for Comedy Central’s @midnight, NBC’s Community and Fox’s MADtv.

Kula is repped by WME, Mosaic and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.