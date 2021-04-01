Chris Evans’ A Starting Point Partners With Newsweek For One-Month Cross-Platform Series on Generation Z

A Starting Point, the civic media organization created by Chris Evans, actor/filmmaker Mark Kassen and entrepreneur Joe Kiani, has teamed with Newsweek for the month of April to create a cross-platform series exploring Gen Z’s impact on American politics.

In this first-of-its-kind media collaboration for ASP, the brands will combine ASP’s educational and bipartisan lawmaker video interviews with Newsweek’s articles. Throughout the month, the collaboration will deliver timely conversations on Gen Z issues including immigration, human rights, climate change, women’s issues and voting rights.

“Young Americans voted in record high numbers in 2020, demonstrating their fast-growing influence on U.S. politics today,” said ASP’s co-founders. “We’re thrilled to join forces with a trusted media organization like Newsweek at this pivotal moment to better understand the issues activating Gen Z engagement and explore how lawmakers are responding to their concerns. We hope this partnership showcases thoughtful, productive and bipartisan conversations on the issues most important to Gen Z and what’s ahead for us as a country.”

The collaboration will kick off April 6 with a Gen Z roundtable featuring Evans and Kassen leading a discussion with the Gen Z leaders of BridgeUSA, a college civic engagement organization, about school safety, mental health, gun violence and more. ASP and Newsweek will take their questions and concerns directly to lawmakers during video conversations throughout the monthlong collaboration.

“We are delighted to partner with Chris Evans, Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani,” said Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek. “This project aligns well with Newsweek‘s mission to speak to — and listen to — Americans across the political and cultural spectrum. Generation Z’s impact on American life is just beginning and there has never been a more important time to engage them in the political conversation in Washington.”

Since launching in July 2020, the nonpartisan ASP has grown into a reputable civic media brand viewed by millions of Americans monthly. ASP is an official civics education resource used in middle school, high school and college classrooms across the country in partnership with the Close Up Foundation and BridgeUSA.