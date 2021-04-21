‘My Spy’s Chloe Coleman Joins Chris Pine In Paramount and eOne’s Untitled ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: My Spy star Chloe Coleman has joined the ensemble of Paramount and eOne’s untitled film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro’s wildly-popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast. The film also stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis. Paramount and eOne are jointly producing and financing the pic, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada and Paramount in the rest of world.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will direct and write the script. Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm. Hasbro’s Brian Goldner is also producing.

Plot details behind this latest take on the IP are being kept under wraps. Dungeons & Dragons is a leading fantasy entertainment franchise, fueled by the imagination of storytellers around the world. More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played D&D since it was first published 46 years ago, including via video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

It is unknown who Coleman will be playing in the pic.

Coleman recently starred alongside Dave Bautista in the Amazon Studios/STX film My Spy, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. She can next be seen in Universal’s star-studded rom-com Marry Me, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, the STX film, Gunpowder Milkshake alongside the star-studded female cast comprised of Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino and Michelle Yeoh, and the highly anticipated Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron.

She also just wrapped 65, Sony’s sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, produced by Raimi Productions and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and attorney Ryan LeVine.