Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Unveils Four New Series For Launch, Sets Second Preview Special

EXCLUSIVE: Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ multi-platform media joint venture with Discovery, has set four new original series for premiere when the network launches this summer.

They include Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry, which gives a glimpse into the creative process of studio-based painting; The Artisan’s Kitchen featuring baking extraordinaire Bryan Ford’s take on classic recipes; Jean Stoffer Design (wt) which follows the interior designer in her Grand Rapids, MI, hometown; and Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, a builder-designer married duo flipping the script on traditional home renovation roles.

The new shows will be among 10 original series from Magnolia Network’s launch slate that will be featured during an hourlong preview special, Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead Vol. 2. The special will first drop on Discovery+ as part of the Magnolia Network Preview on April 23 and will air the following day, April 24, at 8 PM on the linear DIY Network, which will be rebranded as Magnolia Network in January 2022. The inaugural slate of Magnolia Network originals, including a new season of the Gaines‘ Fixer Upper, will be available on Discovery+ on July 15, which also will mark the launch of the Magnolia app.

Previously-announced series to be featured in the special include: Homegrown with Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman, Mind for Design with interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, Ranch to Table with seventh-generation cattle rancher Elizabeth Poett, Self Employed with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, Van Go with Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis and Zoë Bakes with pastry chef and cookbook author Zoë François. Single preview episodes of these series are now available to watch on Discovery+.

Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead Vol. 1 aired in April 2020 on DIY Network and is now available to stream on Discovery+. More than 2.5 million total viewers tuned in for the four-part special on DIY, delivering the highest-rated day in the network’s history among P25-54.

Magnolia Network Presents: A Look Ahead Vol. 2 is produced by the Gaineses’ production company Blind Nil. Full list of original series featured in Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead Vol. 2 with descriptions follows below.

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry Magnola Network

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry (New Series): Artist Helen Dealtry gives a glimpse into her creative process in this studio-based painting series, sharing the how-to of her original creations from start to finish.

The Artisan’s Kitchen (New Series): Professional baker, flour authority and lover of all things food Bryan Ford makes remixed classics and introduces recipes infused with his Honduran heritage and his New Orleans upbringing.

The Artisan’s Kitchen Magnolia Network

Homegrown: Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.

Jean Stoffer Design (wt) (New Series): Designer Jean Stoffer takes on some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown of Grand Rapids, MI. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business.

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice (New Series): Married duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam have flipped the script on traditional home renovation roles—with Brooke as the builder and Brice as the designer. As more clients seek out their work, they take a leap of faith to launch a home remodeling business.

Jean Stoffer Design Magnolia Network

Mind for Design: Interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn creates breathtaking spaces with an eclectic-yet-distinctive style. Along with a team of skilled designers, Brian tackles decorating projects on any budget or within any scope, all with a dash of humor.

Ranch to Table: Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett tackles the work of running her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

Self Employed: Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris travels the country to share the inspirational stories and new challenges of small business owners and their journeys to building their dream jobs.

Van Go: Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, innovating creative solutions and tackling the many challenges that come with custom outfitting each vehicle for his clients’ lifestyles.

Zoë Bakes: Zoë François bakes and cooks her favorite recipes, from easy main dishes to delicious desserts, with a little help from her friends and family.