Chi McBride To Co-Star In CBS’ Tom Smallwood Comedy Pilot

Hawaii Five-O alum Chi McBride is set as a lead opposite Pete Holmes in CBS’ untitled Tom Smallwood multi-camera comedy pilot, from CBS Studios.

Written by Mark Gross, the project is based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life.

In it, after being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, a seemingly ordinary man, Tom (Holmes), makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

McBride will play Archie, the proud owner of the bowling alley Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry. Archie is both Tom’s (Holmes) mentor and longstanding father-figure. His direct and unequivocal look on life urges Tom to pursue his dream.

Gross executive produces with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James.

McBride previously portrayed SWAT Captain Lou Grover on CBS’ Hawaii Five-O, from Season 4 through the tenth and final season. His other notable credits include Pushing Daisies and Waiting. He’s repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Sean Marks.