‘Chesapeake Shores’: Robert Buckley Joins Cast, Phoef Sutton Named Showrunner, Premiere Date Set For Season 5 Of Hallmark Channel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Production has begun on the fifth season of Hallmark Channel’s hit series Chesapeake Shores. Robert Buckley (The Christmas House, iZombie) joins the new season’s ensemble cast, led by Meghan Ory, Treat Williams and Diane Ladd. Emmy winner Pheof Sutton (Cheers, Terriers) also joins as new showrunner on the 10-episode season set to premiere Sunday, August 15.

Buckley’s casting follows Jesse Metcalfe’s announcement last month that he is exiting the series. His storyline will wrap up early in Season 5. The series also stars Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

“We are thrilled to bring back Chesapeake Shores for a long-awaited fifth season with Phoef Sutton’s brilliant voice leading this new chapter for the O’Brien family,” said Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming. “As for Robert Buckley joining the cast, he has been part of the Hallmark family for years, most recently he starred in and produced The Christmas House, and I know that the show’s fans will thoroughly embrace him in this new role.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve sought out shows with truly character-driven storytelling, where the drama or the humor comes from everyday moments,” said Sutton. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Chesapeake Shores for that reason. The O’Briens are a television family you look forward to spending time with and a huge part of that is the chemistry of its talented cast. I’m looking forward to working with them and, together, producing an exciting new season for viewers to enjoy.”

Based on Sheryl Woods’ bestselling book series, Chesapeake Shores explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. Over the past few seasons, Abby has leaned on her family to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives. This season will see her coming into her own as her father Mick’s (Williams) new business partner and facing a new challenge when Evan McKenzie (Buckley), a successful, young entrepreneur brings a new development project into town.

Chesapeake Shores is a Chesapeake Shores production in association with Daniel L. Paulson Entertainment. Dan Paulson (Sweet Magnolias) is executive producer. Sutton serves as executive producer and showrunner, and Woods also serves as executive producer along with Matt Drake and Nancey Silvers.

Seasons one through four of Chesapeake Shores are available for streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

Buckley is repped by APA and manager Tracy Samuels.