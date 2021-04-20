Skip to main content
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd: Hollywood Reaction, White House Call To Floyd Family & More
Hollywood Responds To Chauvin Guilty Verdicts: Oprah “Cried Tears Of Joy” As Each Of The Three Was Read

By Greg Evans, Matt Grobar

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Court TV via AP

Refresh for updates Hollywood and the Beltway praised the “guilty, guilty, guilty” murder and manslaughter verdicts against former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd today: “Relieved—and emotional in ways I didn’t expect,” Oprah said on Instagram. “I cried tears of joy as each verdict was read. I’m grateful to the witnesses and their testimonies. Grateful to Darnella Frazier. Grateful to every Juror for seeing and acknowledging what the world saw on that tape. Thank you God for real! #GeorgeFloyd.”

“GUILTY! As it should be!!” tweeted Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Writer-director-producer Ava DuVernay tweeted a simple “3!,” while actor-producer Kerry Washington noted that “this fight for justice is not over, ” and that “we have a lot of work to do.”

Read the reactions below.

“Today, a jury in Minneapolis did the right thing,” said former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama in a statement. “But if we’re being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial.”

“Equity joins with Black voices to demand structural policing reforms, in Minneapolis and nationwide, to prevent deadly acts of racist violence,” said Actors’ Equity president Kate Shindle and executive director Mary McColl in a statement supporting the verdicts.

“Justice was served in this case,” added Memphis’s National Civil Rights Museum in a statement. “Justice prevailed. But the justice we need is bigger than the verdict of this one case. Hopefully, this case will set a precedent for the verdicts to come for the many other victims of unjust police killings. We thank the jury for bravely doing the right thing. Our heart is with George Floyd’s family who has endured the devastation of his death.”

Deadline will update this story as more reactions come in.

