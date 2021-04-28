Charles Beeson Dies: ‘The Mentalist’ & ‘Supernatural’ Director Hailed As “True Artist, True Gent”

Charles Beeson, the British television director who helmed episodes of The Mentalist and worked on the upcoming adaptation of Around The World In 80 Days, has died.

Actor Jim Beaver, who collaborated with Beeson on The CW’s Supernatural among other shows, revealed the news on Twitter. Beeson’s agent also confirmed his passing when contacted by Deadline.

“RIP my great friend Charles Beeson,” Beaver wrote. “A sweeter and more gently gregarious fellow you couldn’t meet.” In reply to a question from The Mentalist executive producer Ashley Gable, Beaver said Beeson suffered a heart attack.

RIP my great friend Charles Beeson, who started directing on EastEnders and worked as a genial and genuinely lovely friend directing many episodes of Supernatural, Revolution, and Timeless that I worked on. A sweeter and more gently gregarious fellow you couldn’t meet. pic.twitter.com/SXW9H45RGO — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) April 27, 2021

In a statement, his family said: “We have lost an inexpressibly special man but have been so comforted to know that so many people knew and loved him just as we did. The messages we have received from Charles’ friends, collaborators and colleagues in the industry do him and us the greatest honour. He deeply and wholeheartedly loved his job, and that continues to bring us great gladness.

“He always went to work with a joke to share, a kind word to offer and full of creative energy and joy. To us he was living testament that, in an industry that sometimes prefers the loudest or the most competitive, you can be kind and gentle and humble in your work, and respect will always follow. We are going to miss him an unimaginable amount but we want to thank those who carry – in whatever way – a memory of him and we are going to do our best to carry on in his most special spirit.”

Beeson started his directing career on the BBC’s iconic soap EastEnders, while he also helmed episodes of other shows that are a long-established part of UK television history, including medical drama Casualty, police series The Bill, and Inspector Morse.

Beeson was also known for his work on BBC spy series Spooks, while his U.S. credits include Smallville, The Vampire Diaries, Person of Interest, and Timeless. He directed 14 episodes of Supernatural and most recently oversaw a number of episodes of the upcoming David Tennant series Around The World In 80 Days.

Around The World In 80 Days producer Slim Film+Television and Ashley Pharoah, lead writer on the Phileas Fogg drama, paid tribute to Beeson on Twitter:

The whole team on 80 Days are simply devastated to lose the amazingly talented and wonderful Charles Beeson. A true artist, a true gent – who genuinely made the world a nicer and funnier place. We love you Charles x https://t.co/tdsEjYMLyU — Slim film+television (@slimfilmandtv) April 28, 2021

Supernatural star Misha Collins also hailed the director: