Channing Dungey, Kaley Cuoco & Greg Berlanti To Keynote Virtual Banff World Media Festival

Channing Dungey, the new Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, is to sit down with The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco and Greg Berlanti at this year’s Banff World Media Festival.

It marks one of the first major public appearances since Dungey took over running television at the Hollywood studio.

She will sit down on June 18 with the team behind the hit HBO Max show, which was renewed for a second season, for an In Conversation With session during the virtual event, which runs June 14 – July 16.

The trio will discuss the drama, which stars and is exec produced by The Big Bang Theory star Cuoco and exec produced by Berlanti, as well as Cuoco and Berlanti’s next Warner Bros. collaboration, a limited series based on the life of Doris Day.

They mark the latest high-profile speakers at the event; Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos will also give a keynote on Monday June 14.

“We’re delighted to welcome such a powerhouse lineup to the Festival,” said Randy Lennox, Chair of the BANFF Board of Directors. “We’re honoured to provide our platform in hosting Channing in her new role with Warner Bros. Her conversation with renowned producer Greg Berlanti and the incredibly talented comedic genius Kaley Cuoco will take off with an in-depth look at the successful new genre-bending series The Flight Attendant, in addition to addressing some of the unique creative and business challenges of making hit content for increasingly sophisticated audiences.”