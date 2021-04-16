CBS News To Launch Earth Day Series ‘Our Planet In Peril’

CBS News is launching a series called Eye on Earth: Our Planet in Peril, tied to Earth Day and focusing on climate change and potential solutions.

The series will launch on Monday across the network’s platforms, led by senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy, senior foreign correspondent Mark Phillips, foreign correspondent Debora Patta and meteorologist and CBS News climate specialist Jeff Beradelli. A focus of the reports will be on water, including pollution and rising sea levels, as well as the problems of contamination in certain communities. On the solutions side, Tracy will look at innovations in farming, offshore wind farms and seaweed cultivation, while Phillips will profile an English soccer team that has gone carbon neutral and vegan.

The coverage also will include next week’s Leaders Summit on Climate, with President Joe Biden and members of the administration participating.

Among the other highlights: CBS This Morning will devote its 8 AM ET hour on April 22 to Earth Day, and there will be reports on CBS Evening News and CBS Sunday Morning. Face the Nation will feature Margaret Brennan’s interview with French president Emanuel Macron, with a focus on climate change. Wesley Lowery will provide a report from Jackson, MS, where the city’s infrastructure failed during the recent icy blast, for the Paramount+ series 60 Minutes+.