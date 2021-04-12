You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sundance Hit Docu ‘Playing With Sharks’ To Open Two Week KCET-PBS So Cal-Link TV Third Annual Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Cate Blanchett, Todd Field Team On ‘TAR’ For Focus Features

Cate Blanchett, Todd Field
Cate Blanchett, Todd Field Courtesy of Tom Munro; AP

EXCLUSIVE: Cate Blanchett and In the Bedroom director Todd Field have teamed up for the filmmaker’s next picture. She’ll star in TAR, a drama that Field wrote and will direct for Universal Pictures-based Focus Features. They are keeping the plot under wraps, but it is set in Berlin, and production will begin in September.

Field will produce under his Standard Film Company banner alongside Alexandra Milchan & Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions.

Field last directed Little Children, the adaptation of the Tom Perrotta novel for New Line, with Kate Winslet starring.

Most recently seen in Mrs. America, Blanchett wrapped the Guillermo Del Toro-directed Nightmare Alley and the Adam McKay-directed Don’t Look Up, and Pinocchio and she is filming the Eli Roth-directed Borderlands.

Blanchett is repped by CAA; Field, by CAA, LBI and Goodman Genow.

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad