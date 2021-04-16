‘Castlevania’ To End With Season 4 As Netflix Eyes New Series In Same Universe

EXCLUSIVE: The upcoming 10-episode fourth season of Netflix’s anime series Castlevania will be its last, Deadline has learned. It will premiere May 13 (see key art below).

While Castlevania, based on the classic Konami video game, will be coming to an end, the world it created may live on. I hear Netflix is eyeing a new series set in the same Castlevania universe with an entirely new cast of characters.

Castlevania was a key series in the evolution of Netflix’s original programming. It launched in July 2017 as the streamer’s first original anime series and the second adult animated comedy after F Is For Family. It quickly developed a devoted following and was well received by critics. The show’s second season scored a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and landed an IGN Award for Best Animated TV Series in 2018.

The series was created by author and prolific comic book writer Warren Ellis, who served as writer and executive producer. Last summer, Ellis, who at the time had finished the scripts for Season 4, faced sexual misconduct allegations which he firmly denied. He has had no further involvement in Castlevania, and I hear he also has not been part of the conversations about a potential new show which likely won’t include him as a creative auspice.

Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy that follows Trevor (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish). But Trevor no longer is alone, and now he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

The voice cast also includes James Callis, Emily Swallow, Matt Frewer, Tony Amendola and Alejandra Reynoso.

Castlevania‘s visual style is heavily influenced by Japanese anime and Ayami Kojima’s artwork in the video game Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Sam Deats is Castlevania‘s director. Ellis executive produced along with Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.