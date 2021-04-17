Cassie Randolph, ‘Bachelor’ Partner To Colton Underwood, Thanks Fans For Support But Does Not Address The News

Cassie Randolph, half of the volatile coupling with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor, spoke out Friday on social media. However, she did not address his earlier stunning announcement that he is gay.

Underwood came out Wednesday to host Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. Randolph, reportedly caught unaware of the interview, has yet to comment on that news, laying low in the ensuing media firestorm. Her social comments Friday again avoided the issue.

“Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages,” Randolph wrote on a link to her YouTube channel, which she usually updates weekly. ““And yes, some of you are asking about my youtube for this week. I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!!”

Randolph and Underwood were part of Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. They split in May 2020.

On Friday, Randolph didn’t say anything about Underwood’s announcement about his sexuality.

After their split last year, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, claiming he was stalking her. Randolph later had the restraining order lifted.

Underwood has since landed a deal with Netflix for a reality series, sources close to the project tell Deadline. Netflix would not comment and details of the project are being kept under wraps.