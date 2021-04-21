Casey Wasserman Launches Wasserman Music, Bolstered By Paradigm’s North American Live Music Business

Casey Wasserman today unveiled Wasserman Music, an amalgamation of his existing business that has been bolstered by the acquisition of Paradigm Talent Agency’s North American live music representation business. The deal has been in the works for a while.

The grandson of Hollywood legend Lew Wasserman, Casey Wasserman adds Paradigm’s robust touring business — with clients that include Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran — to its existing roster of sports, entertainment, lifestyle marketing, culture and music management.

“I have worked side-by-side with this remarkable group of people to build a blueprint for success and I am continually impressed with their tenacity and care for both their clients and the business. But most important is our shared commitment to cultivating a culture of forward progress so this new business appropriately reflects the artists and fans we serve,” said Wasserman in a statement. “This is a dynamic opportunity to create new collaborations between the family of brands and talent that Wasserman currently represents in a meaningful and impactful way, and I am excited to get started.”

Structurally, Wasserman Music will be operated as a unit of the larger Wasserman organization and will be led by Wasserman and his existing executive management team. Marty Diamond, Jonathan Levine, Jackie Nalpant, Sam Hunt, Corrie Martin, Lee Anderson, and Matt Rodriguez will focus on executive oversight of the business on a day-to-day basis. Tom Windish, Joe Rosenberg, and Lori Feldman will round out the team to provide business development, operational, and marketing support, as well as expertise and connectivity in operating and integrating all branded entertainment. Wasserman said the business starts with a strong balance sheet, more than 130 employees, and plans to expand assertively as the live entertainment business rebounds in 2021 and 2022.

In a lean-in on the diversity front, Wasserman Music has simultaneously forged a partnership with the national advocacy organization Color Of Change, as part of the launch.

Some of the artists on Wasserman Music’s roster include Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, The Lumineers, Dave Matthews Band, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion, Phish, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Sturgill Simpson, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, Kaytranada, Normani, Run the Jewels, Tash Sultana, Diplo, DJ Snake, Flume, Jack Harlow, ODESZA, and Skrillex.

This is a play for the future, as Paradigm was only forced to sell its jewel division when live events screeched to a halt in the pandemic. It remains to be seen what the future holds for that boutique talent agency.

Wasserman was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as Wasserman’s exclusive financial advisor. Paradigm was represented by Venable LLP.