Casa Bonita, Famed Denver Restaurant Depicted In ‘South Park’, Files For Bankruptcy

Casa Bonita, the beloved Denver restaurant featured in a 2003 episode of South Park, has filed for bankruptcy, according to documents reviewed by Colorado’s 9news.

The Mexican restaurant was compelled to shut its doors in March of 2020, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic—and since then, it has remained closed.

In the South Park episode written and directed by the show’s co-creator Trey Parker, Casa Bonita hosts the birthday of Kyle (co-creator Matt Stone), as Cartman (Parker) tries to coordinate Butters’ disappearance. Both Parker and Stone grew up in Colorado, and are said to have based the episode on their memories of going to Casa Bonita as kids.

Serving the Denver area for 46 years, Casa Bonita is also known for its 30-foot waterfall, arcade and inviting atmosphere.

Casa Bonita’s owners, Summit Family Restaurants, reportedly filed for Chapter 11 on April 6, meaning that they are allowed to propose a plan of financial restructuring and reorganization, in order to keep their business afloat.

While the restaurant’s website says that it will be “re-opening soon,” some of its patrons have expressed their doubts, creating a GoFundMe page to make sure that the “cultural and historic icon” and “vibrant piece of the Colorado landscape” doesn’t disappear. Created by Andrew Novick, the “SAVE CASA BONITA” campaign has thus brought in $17,590 of its $100,000 goal.