Cartoon Network Studios Europe Rebrands As Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

WarnerMedia is reviving the iconic Hanna-Barbera animation brand as it renames Cartoon Network Studios Europe.

The London-based studio will become Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, inheriting a name that is synonymous with iconic titles including Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, and Yogi Bear.

The studio is currently in development on The Amazing World of Gumball Movie (working title), the upcoming feature-length TV movie based on Cartoon Network series The Amazing World of Gumball.

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe’s other shows include The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe and Elliott from Earth. The unit will be led by Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Vanessa Brookman, head of kids EMEA.

“There are few names in the animation industry that elicit such reverence and joy as Hanna-Barbera,” said Register. Brookman added: “It is an enormous privilege to be expanding our EMEA studio in the name of one of the most prestigious and beloved brands in animation history.”

The rebranding was announced by Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. global kids, young adults, and classics.