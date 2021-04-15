Cartoon Network Studios Unveils Animated Shorts Program ‘Cartoon Cartoons’ To Boost Diverse Storytelling

Cartoon Network Studios has drawn up a new shorts program, Cartoon Cartoons, focused on showcasing diverse stories, centering new voices and mentoring the next generation of animators.

The studio’s largest and latest commitment to animated shorts to date, Cartoon Cartoons follows the first Cartoon Network Studios shorts program that launched in 1995 as World Premiere toons and served as a platform for artist to freely develop and create animated content.

The shorts program at Cartoon Network has served as a jumping off point for a number of notable animators including Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe) and more.

Shorts created through Cartoon Cartoons will vary in length and subject matter and will cater to a variety of audiences ranging from preschoolers to adults. As artists explore, develop and refine their works, they will receive focused studio support from a dedicated production team and veteran producer mentorship. Completed shorts have the potential to be globally distributed by WarnerMedia across a variety of platforms including linear broadcast through Cartoon Network, streaming through HBO Max, online and much more. The program will be open to artists and producers of all experience levels from both inside and outside Cartoon Network Studios.

Related Story 'Looney Tunes Cartoon' EP Pete Browngardt Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Animation & Cartoon Network Studios

The Cartoon Cartoons program will be helmed by the Creative Council, comprised of experierneced, diverse and innovative producers who will provide peer mentorship and creative guidance to the selected artists. CNS shorts program alum Pete Browngardt, Manny Hernandez, Katie Rice and Aminder Dhaliwal will serve on the Creative Council.

To aid in diversity within and beyond the Studios, Cartoon Network has partnered with industry organizations who have also worked to up diversity, equity and inclusion in entertainment including Black Women Animate Studios and Exceptional Minds.

“Cartoon Network Studios has a proud legacy of animated shorts. We are building on that legacy today with a program that will champion new and diverse voices, energize creativity and provide resources for artists to share their stories with the world. I am so grateful to the producers serving on our Creative Council and our partner organizations for their commitment to make Cartoon Cartoons a successful and creatively rewarding endeavor,” said Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation (WBA).