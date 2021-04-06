Carmelo Anthony Latest Athlete To Take Shot At Content Game With Creative7

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and his longtime business partner Asani Swann have launched Creative7, a multi-platform content company that will develop and produce original, premium content spanning documentaries, scripted television, feature film, animation, podcasts, and more.

Their goal is to champion the narratives and voices of the underserved and they are partnering with Will Packer, Plan B Entertainment on a limited narrative series, Hock Films, Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates on Jersey 4, based on a racial profiling case, and more.

The company has quietly produced and is currently producing a number of previously-announced projects as well, including “Blood Brothers”, a limited series in partnership with A+E Studios, Executive Producer Charles Murray, and Narrative Film Group that examines the friendship between two of the most dynamic and iconic figures in history: Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X; “Un Sueño Real”, a recently launched docuseries with HBO España, Exile Content Studio, and Newtral that gives an inside look at the women’s Real Madrid soccer team; and Universe, an IDA Award-winning documentary about Miles Davis’ protégé, Wallace Roney, who recently passed but lives on through his inspiring journey to uphold his mentor’s legacy and record The Universe Compositions.

“In addition to collaborating with legendary filmmakers and paramount creative minds in the industry, we are excited to also be working with and championing emerging talent who are positioned to be the next great generation of filmmakers,” said Swann. “At the core, our goal is to amplify unheard voices and groundbreaking stories that push the envelope and will leave a profound impact. As a Black woman, I am proud to co-found a company like Creative 7 that celebrates diversity and inclusion and will strive to push representation in this industry forward.”