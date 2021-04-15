Carey Mulligan Boards Adam Sandler Netflix Movie ‘Spaceman’

EXCLUSIVE: Huge news here for Carey Mulligan as the Promising Young Woman Best Actress nominee heads into the final lap of Oscar season: We hear on good authority that she has joined Netflix’s Adam Sandler feature Spaceman. The project was previously known as The Spaceman of Bohemia.

The story, based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel, follows an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. He soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces, and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship. Mulligan will play the wife of Sandler’s astronaut protagonist. Emmy-winning Chernobyl helmer Johan Renck is set to direct off a screenplay adapted by Colby Day.

The film will be produced by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for Free Association. Parets will oversee for Free Association and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will oversee for Tango Entertainment. Ben Ormand, Renck and Barry Bernardi will executive produce.

Spaceman reps Mulligan’s fifth collaboration with Netflix in the wake of four-time Oscar nominated Mudbound; her feature with Ralph Fiennes, The Dig; the upcoming Bradley Cooper Leonard Bernstein movie Maestro in which she plays the composer/conductor’s wife, and the 2018 BBC mini-series Collateral in which she played a London detective investigating the random murder of a pizza delivery man, delving her into a cross-section of British society.

Mulligan made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this past weekend. In Promising Young Woman, written, directed and produced by Emerald Fennell, Mulligan plays Cassie, an ex-med student who looks to avenge the wronged death and sexual harassment of her friend Nina. In the wake of the film’s world premiere at 2020 Sundance, Promising Young Woman promptly scored a huge Rotten Tomatoes score, currently 90% Certified Fresh, with high praise for Mulligan’s performance as a traumatized woman. The pic scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Mulligan, Best Picture, and Fennell further breaking glass ceilings for female filmmakers in the Directing category. Mulligan, in addition to her Oscar nom for the role, was nominated for a Golden Globe Best Actress Drama, and Female Lead Actor at SAGs. Promising Young Woman recently won Outstanding British Film and Best Screenplay at the BAFTAs. Promising Young Woman reps Mulligan’s second Oscar nomination after launching out of a cannon with An Education in 2009.

The Westminster London native has starred in such movies as Suffragette, Inside Llewyn Davis, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Drive, Public Enemies, and Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby as Daisy, a role which she won among several actresses. Also upcoming for Mulligan is the Christos Nikou directed Fingernails which Cate Blanchett’s production company Dirty Films is producing.

