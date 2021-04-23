‘Captain America 4’ In Development With ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ EP Malcolm Spellman Writing

In the wake of Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s season finale last night on Disney+, the series showrunner, Malcolm Spellman, is already busy with Dalan Musson on a fourth Captain America, Deadline can report.

While not confirmed sources say the project Spellman is writing could be one focused on Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson character while the possible Chris Evans Captain America project would be separate. Deadline first told you that Evans is in talks to reprise Steve Rogers.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a series has focused on the events post Avengers: Endgame in which Evans’ Captain America is assumedly dead (everyone talks about him in the past) with Wilson deliberating whether to take up the shield. For a spoiler recap of Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s season finale, click here. Spellman, a former co-EP of Fox’s Empire, has tackled many of the current day Trump era issues including anti-immigration, domestic and international terrorism, #BLM in his story of Sam Wilson’s Falcon and Bucky Barnes’ Winter Soldier.

No director or casting attachments as of yet.

Marvel wasn’t available for comment.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is reported to be the biggest premiere ever for Disney+ in the course of a weekend. SambaTV, which monitors terrestrial TV streaming, noted that 1.7 million households tuned into for the first weekend of Falcon and the Winter Soldier for at least five minutes besting the 1.6M who tuned into WandaVision‘s opening weekend.

The three Chris Evans Captain America movies (outside Avengers) have grossed a combined $2.2 billion at the global box office from 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.