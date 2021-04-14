Cannes Marché Nixes May Screenings Event, Moves It Instead To June 21-25

In a welcome move to avoid Cannes events in three separate months this summer, the Cannes Marché is scrapping its ‘pre-Cannes screenings’ in May in favor of a June 21-25 event.

Given that most major sales companies are banding together to stage a virtual market at the end of June, this should now pave the way for most industry to carry out its Cannes-related business at the end of June.

The Marché said today: “Following the request from sales agents to have an event between the EFM and the Marché du Film in Cannes in July, the Marché du Film announced a few weeks ago the Pre-Cannes Screenings in May.

More recently, some sales companies voiced their preference to hold the event later in June. We therefore decided to launch a wide survey to all buyers and sellers. More than 700 answered: a vast majority confirmed their participation in the Pre-Cannes Screenings and 66% voted in this new context for moving to 21 June.

Listening to and answering the needs of the industry are key values of the Marché du Film team. Therefore, we have decided to run the online Pre-Cannes Screenings from 21-25 June, two weeks before the Marché du Film in Cannes (6-15 July).”

The prospect of a Marché-led pre-Cannes screenings event in May, a U.S.-industry-led virtual market in June and then the Cannes Film Festival and market itself in July was always going to be overkill.

Three Cannes-type events in quick succession is still on the cards, however. Though it remains to be seen whether, or how, the Cannes Film Festival and market will take place in July, given the ongoing high rates of infection in Europe and slow vaccine rollout.