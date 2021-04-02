California Allows Large Parties, Events, Receptions Starting April 15 Under New Covid Reopening Rules

With vaccination rates increasing and the state’s Covid-19 test positivity rate near a record low, on Friday the California Department of Public Health released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework. The new guidelines allow gatherings, parties, private events or meetings such as receptions or conferences, and indoor seated live events and performances. For more on concerts, click here.

It’s certainly welcome news, given it’s Spring Break for many kids and the start of summer. One wonders what might happen with the Oscars later this month or even, gasp, movie premieres given the new rules. It’s undeniable that, as the weather warms and more people are vaccinated, Californians are longing to get out in public.

Los Angeles is currently in the Orange Tier. For a breakdown of what that means, see text below and charts at bottom. For a sense of other counties’ statuses, see the map directly below.

Current color-coded tier status of CA counties via State of CA

The updates take effect April 15. California’s framework for loosening and tightening restrictions is governed by the level of Covid-19 spread.

Gatherings: In the Red Tier, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed. The gathering size increases to 50 people in the Orange Tier and 100 people in the Yellow Tier. In the Purple Tier, only outdoor gatherings are allowed, and they are limited to three households. Indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged in all tiers but are allowed with modifications and capacity limits in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.

Private events, meetings, receptions, conferences: In all tiers, modifications are required to reduce risk. This includes pre-purchased tickets or a defined guest list and assigned seating.

In the Purple Tier, these activities are only allowed outdoors and capacity is limited to 25 people. If all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, capacity increases to up to 100 people. In the Red Tier, outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, and capacity increases to 200 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In this tier, indoor activities are allowed if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination; capacity is limited to 100 people.

In the Orange Tier, outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people, and capacity increases to 300 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In this tier, indoor activities are allowed if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination; capacity is limited to 150 people.

In the Yellow Tier, outdoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and capacity increases to 400 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In this tier, indoor activities are allowed if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination; capacity is limited to 200 people.

State of CA