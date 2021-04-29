Caitlyn Jenner To Do 1st National Interview As Candidate With Fox News Host Sean Hannity

Caitlyn Jenner, who announced her plans to run in California’s gubernatorial recall election, will sit down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity for an interview that will be telecast on May 5.

Fox News said that the interview, to take place at her Malibu home, will be her first with a national outlet since announcing her candidacy. This will be her second interview with the network.

Jenner is targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the state’s regulatory and tax environment in her campaign, but the decision to do Hannity could reflect a desire to shore up support on the right in an expected crowded field of candidates.

Jenner’s run already has generated considerable publicity, something that could give her an advantage over Republican rivals who also are running in the recall election. They include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and former congressman Doug Ose.

The effort to oust California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to make the ballot this fall. Earlier this week, the Secretary of State’s office said that recall proponents had passed the threshold for the number of valid signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot.

Although Arnold Schwarzengger was able to dominate the last recall election in 2003, California is a bluer state than it was back then. Newsom has targeted the recall organizers’ ties to former President Donald Trump, who is deeply unpopular in the state, and when Jenner announced her candidate, the governor’s campaign sent out a fundraising pitch. “We’re going to need help keeping up with Caitlyn’s personal wealth and ability to raise money from right-wing donors now that she has Trump’s team with her,” the Newsom email said.