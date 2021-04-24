Caitlyn Jenner Governor Bid Won’t Keep Up With The Kardashians – Report

If Caitlyn Jenner follows through with her plan to run for California governor, a report suggests her Kardashian alliance won’t be highly visible on the campaign trail.

TMZ reports that Caitlyn, 71, told the family about her plans before publicly announcing them. Citing sources, TMZ said there are no expectations on her part that the family will be active supporters. The divorce from momager Kris Jenner and Jenner’s past conservative stances were cited as the reasons.

Jenner will run as a Republican in the bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom. Kim Kardashian worked with President Donald Trump on prison reform issues and gave nominal support to ex-husband Kanye West’s abortive run for president, but s also endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, while Caitlyn endorsed Trump (Jenner later admitted that support was “wrong,” but has several Trump advisers on board for her California governor campaign.

Jenner announced on Friday that she has filed the initial paperwork to run against Newsom in a potential recall election.

“I’m in!” she declared on Twitter, with the banner “Caitlyn for California.”