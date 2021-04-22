Bubba Wallace Docuseries From 300 Studios, Boardwalk Pictures In The Works At Netflix

Netflix is developing a docuseries following Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver, as he competes for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team.

The untitled series, from 300 Studios and Boardwalk Pictures and directed and produced by Erik Parker, will take viewers behind the 2021 NASCAR season through Wallace’s eyes. The Netflix series will explore Wallace, Jordan and Hamlin’s newly-formed 23XI Racing squad, and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.

Executive producers for the docuseries are Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes, and Kelly G. Griffin for 300 Studios; Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma for Boardwalk Pictures; Matt Summers, Tim Clark, and Tally Hair for NASCAR. Rob Ford serves as co-executive producer.

In the 2020 summer, amid the George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter protests, Wallace gained national attention after he claimed that he found a rope in the shape of a noose in his NASCAR garage. While an FBI investigation shared that there was not a noose-shaped rope in Wallace’s garage, NASCAR released a photo revealing the opposite.

“The noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in June.