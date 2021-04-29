Bruce Willis Boards Feature Thriller ‘Soul Assassin’

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis has joined Jesse Atlas’ elevated thriller Soul Assassin for Brickell & Broadbridge International.

In Soul Assassin, a woman’s husband is killed in action as part of an experimental new military program. A former black-ops soldier then takes his place to find his killer. Production is expected to start in early June.

Atlas will direct the script, co-written with Aaron Wolfe based on their short Let Them Die Like Lovers, which was nominated for Best Narrative Short at the Tribeca Film Festival. Soul Assassin reps Atlas’ feature directorial debut

Nomzamo Mbatha (Coming 2 America) and Dominic Purcell (The Flash, Prison Break) are in talks to join the cast.

Brickell & Broadbridge International will produce along with Endless Media. Worldwide sales are being managed by Brickell & Broadbridge’s in-house sales division led by Jason Burke Sutter.

Brickell & Broadbridge recently wrapped sales and delivery for the Dominic Monaghan and Jonathan Rhys Meyers feature Edge of the World.

Willis has racked up over $9.4 billion worldwide in his feature acting credits. He recently starred in the Edward Drake directed movies Cosmic Sin with Frank Grillo, Apex, and Gasoline Alley with Luke Wilson. Willis also starred in the Randall Emmett directed thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. The Die Hard franchise and Pulp Fiction actor’s other recent feature credits include Motherless Brooklyn and MGM’s reboot of Death Wish. The 2x Primetime Emmy winner and Golden Globe winner of Moonlighting is repped by CAA, Lavely & Singer and Ziffren Brittenham.