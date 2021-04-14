‘Epic’: Brittany O’Grady To Headline ABC’s Fairytale Drama Pilot From ‘Once Upon A Time’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: ABC’s fairytale drama pilot Epic has found its princess. Brittany O’Grady (Star, Little Voice) has been tapped as the lead in the project, from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

Epic is described as a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.

O’Grady will play Luna, a fairytale princess made cynical by a broken heart. She doesn’t believe in love stories, which is unfortunate because she is about to find herself caught in the most epic one of all — her own.

Epic was penned by former Once Upon a Time writer Brigitte Hales, who executive produces with Horowitz and Kitsis. O’Grady joins previously cast Eleanor Fanyinka in the pilot, produced by ABC Signature.

O’Grady recently headlined the Bad Robot’s Apple TV+ series Little Voice. She also played one of the leads in the Fox drama series Star. The actress, who next will be seen in the HBO limited series White Lotus, is repped by ICM Partners and Suskin Management.