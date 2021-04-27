‘Bridgerton’ & ‘The Mandalorian’ Battle It Out For BAFTA’s Must See Moment Gong

It will be Lady Whistledown vs Baby Yoda at the BAFTA TV Awards in June as Bridgerton and The Mandalorian do battle for the Virgin Media Must See Moment prize.

The two shows are among six nominees for the audience-voted award, which was last year won by Gavin & Stacey for its scene involving Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposing to Smithy (James Corden) in the final moments of the 2019 Christmas special.

The full nominees are below, but be warned: They contain spoilers, so you may want to look away if you’re planning to get stuck into Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, and others in the near future. The full BAFTA TV Awards nominations will be revealed tomorrow ahead of the June 6 ceremony.

Bridgerton: Penelope Featherington is revealed as Lady Whistledown (Netflix)

Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020 (ITV)

EastEnders: Gray kills Chantelle (BBC)

Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference (Channel 4)

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella Lawson says “Mee-cro-wah-vay” (BBC Two)

The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker appears (Disney Plus)