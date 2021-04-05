‘Bridgerton’: Shelley Conn & Calam Lynch Join Season 2 Of Netflix Series

Shelley Conn (Liar) and Calam Lynch (Benediction) are the latest new cast addition for Season 2 of Bridgerton, Netflix and Shondaland’s hugely popular Regency-era period drama series based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

They join previously cast Season 2 female lead Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma; Charithra Chandran who plays Edwina Sharma; and Rupert Young who plays Jack, a new character not in the books.

Next season, slated to begin production this spring in the UK, will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as chronicled in the second book of Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Ashley plays Anthony’s romantic interest, Kate Sharma. Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.

Chandran plays her younger sister, Edwina, who first catches the Viscount’s attention. Edwina has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante. She’s kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.

Conn will play the sisters’ mother, Mary Sharma. An Earl’s daughter whose marriage to a tradesman once embroiled her family in scandal, Lady Mary has now returned to London with her own daughters and is forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again.

Lynch will play Theo Sharpe. Theo is a hardworking printer’s assistant. But he’s not just a working class man, he’s also an intellectual who fights for the rights for all.

Young plays Jack, the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families — and a Bridgerton mystery.

In a continuation of the reimagined, multi-racial world of early 1800s London high society created in Season 1, the Scheffield family Anthony marries into in the books, has been reconceived as the Sharmas who are of Indian descent.

Bridgerton was created by Chris Van Dusen who executive produces with Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Conn’s TV series credits also include The Rook, Heartbeat and Terra Nova.