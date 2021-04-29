Brian Graden Media Promotes Catherine Keithley Lawson To SVP of Development & Current Series

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Graden Media has upped Catherine Keithley Lawson to Senior Vice President, Development & Current Series.

Keithley Lawson, who joined BGM in 2013, previously served as Director of Development and has developed and overseen the company as it developed four YouTube Orignal shows including Escape the Night. As Director of Development she has also sold and developed a number of titles at BGM at various stages of development, casting, presentations, and pilots for networks including NBC, Lifetime, BET, and Bravo. Additionally, she has stepped up as primary Current Executive on a variety of projects including Miss T’s Music Factory for Lifetime, as well as current presentations for A&E, OWN, and Nickelodeon.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Catherine Keithley Lawson to Senior Vice President, Development & Current Series,” said BGM CEO Brian Graden. “Catherine has developed an honest, straightforward, creative style that engenders trust from our creative and network partners alike, and her creative contributions to every project she handles are invaluable.”

Prior to joining BGM, Keithley Lawson was a Development Associate for Ellen Rakieten & Tom Forman at Critical Content. She started her in talent management at The Collective Management Firm as an executive assistant to a leading talent manager. She holds a B.A. in Cinematic Arts & Communication from the University of Southern California.