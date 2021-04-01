Fox News Extends Deal With Anchor Bret Baier

Bret Baier will continue to serve as anchor and executive editor of Fox News’ Special Report, after the network extended his current multi-year deal.

The terms were not disclosed. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, said in a statement, “Bret has masterfully covered some of the most consequential news stories of our time and we’re thrilled to have him continue his extraordinary journalism career at Fox News for many years to come.”

Baier signed a multi-year deal in 2019. He also will continue to serve as the network’s chief political anchor.

Baier has anchored Special Report since January 2009. In the most recent quarter, Special Report averaged of 2.11 million in total viewers.

Baier also hosts the Fox News Audio podcast Bret Baier’s All-Star Panel. He also did a series for Fox Nation last year called The Campaign, which focused on how candidates campaigned on the issues. During the cycle, he co-anchored the networks coverage of major political events and co-moderated town halls with candidates, including an event at the Lincoln Memorial with President Donald Trump.