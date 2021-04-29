‘Borderlands’: Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Others Round Out Cast Of Lionsgate’s Adaptation of Popular Video Game

Lionsgate and Eli Roth’s adaptation of the hit video game Borderlands has rounded out its cast by adding Gina Gershon as Moxxi, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Steven Boyer as Scooter, and Ryann Redmond as Ellie. In addition, Bobby Lee is also joining the cast in the new role of Larry. They will join Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Bennett, Olivier Richters, and Jack Black. Roth will direct the pic.
“I am so excited to work with this incredible, top notch cast. Every single part counts and elevates the film and we have the best of the best coming in to really make Borderlands spectacular. I love movies where every character counts and you can only achieve that with a great cast. Every one of these gifted actors will bring something special to the film.”
