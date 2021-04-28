Bob Odenkirk Memoir ‘Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama’ Set For 2022 Random House Release

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is writing a memoir that his publisher Random House says will address “the highs and lows of showbiz, his legendary cult status as a comedian, and what it’s like to reinvent a showbiz career after fifty and scale new heights.”

Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir will be published January 18, 2022, the publisher announced today.

Random House describes the book as a “hilarious, heartfelt new memoir” from the star of Mr. Show, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and action thriller feature Nobody.

North American rights to the memoir were acquired by Vice President and Executive Editor Ben Greenberg from William Morris Endeavor, Odenkirk-Provissiero, and Ziffren-Brittenham LLP. Random House will publish Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama in hardcover and digital formats. An audiobook, read by Odenkirk, will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio.

Odenkirk’s comedy career began with a chance meeting with Second City’s Del Close and soon included a writing stint at NBC’s Saturday Night Live (including the memorable sketches starring Chris Farley as the motivational speaker who lives in a van down by the river). Other credits include The Ben Stiller Show, Mr. Show with David Cross, and his dramatic turns on AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

“Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama charts Odenkirk’s winding journey from nowhere comedy clubs to drama and acting with a capital A,” said Random House in its announcement today. “Featuring never-before-seen photos, wild characters, and laugh-out-loud stories, all delivered with Python-esque wit and writing chops, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama is sure to delight Odenkirk’s longtime followers and introduce him to new fans of his dramatic work as an artist of incredible range and depth.”