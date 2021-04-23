Bob Costas Returns To HBO With ‘Back On The Record’ Interview Series

Bob Costas will return to HBO this spring with the four-episodes-per-year interview series Back on the Record With Bob Costas, HBO announced today.

The series will include in-depth interviews with sports, entertainment and pop culture figures, as well as discussions led by Costas addressing topical sports issues.

“HBO is synonymous with the highest quality of television programming,” said Costas in a statement. “And their sports programming has always been both innovative and thoughtful. For those reasons and more, I am very pleased to again be part of HBO.”

Costas won seven Sports Emmy Awards as host of HBO’s On The Record with Bob Costas (2001-2004) and Costas Now (2005-2009).

“Bob has long been one of the most talented and versatile broadcasters in the world of sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled for his return to HBO,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of programming, HBO.

Each episode of Back on the Record will feature extended conversations with sports figures, including superstars of the present and past, commissioners and “other newsmakers from the sports landscape.” The series will also include roundtable discussions and commentaries from Costas.

Costas will remain with MLB Network, which he joined in 2009, to handle play-by-play duties and taped programming specials. He also serves as a contributor to CNN focusing on the intersection between news and sports.

Back on the Record with Bob Costas is executive produced by Jonathan Crystal, Ross Greenburg and Howard Bryant. The series will premiere later this spring on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.