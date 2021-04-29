You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ Comedy Special Will Bow On Netflix

Bo Burnham
Michael Buckner/Deadline

Bo Burnham will have a comedy special, Inside, bowing on Netflix later this year.

Fresh off his role in the Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman, where he played the love interest to star Carey Mulligan, Burnham shot the special alone over the course of the past year.  A teaser clip was issued today.

“hi. i made a new special,” Burnham tweeted Wednesday. “it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it.”

The teaser video shows a clean-shaven Burnham playing piano alone in a dimly lit room. It shifts to a close-up of his unshaven face at the end.

There is no release date as of yet, Netflix indicated.

The special will join Burnham’s 2016 comedy special Make Happy, and his 2013 special what, both released on Netflix. He will also appear in an upcoming HBO series on Lakers basketball in the 1980s Showtime era.

