‘Bless The Harts’ To End With Season 2 On Fox

The current second season of Fox’s Bless the Harts will be its last.

Fox has confirmed that the comedy will finish out its current season in May and will not return to the schedule.

Bless the Harts was the first of the new wave of animated series on Fox as the network, fresh from its break from Disney, doubled down on the genre. It also marks the first of this new crop of show, which also includes The Great North and Duncanville, as well as upcoming series Housebroken, to come to an end.

While the network was happy with the show creatively, it never gained traction in the ratings, which averaged at a 0.5 live-plus-seven in adults 18-49 with 1.4M total viewers and 2M multi-platform viewers.

It will be replaced like-for-like with another animated series in Fox’s Animation Domination Sunday night block next season. Fox has Housebroken, featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Horgan and Nat Faxon, launching on May 31 and also recently ordered a new animated series from Dan Harmon.

There is also a swathe of new animated shows in development including Shell Beach from Tyler, The Creator, Lionel Boyce and Davon ‘Jasper’ Wilson, Prince Wawa, from comedians Tim Baltz and Lily Sullivan, an animated take on Hasbro’s popular mystery board game Clue, rideshare comedy Cocky from the creators of The Knick, hybrid animated-single-cam project Demi-God from Katie Greenway, a semi-autobiographical animated comedy from Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler and Ocean Village from Daniel Cardenas Katz.

Last month, Fox handed The Simpsons another two-season renewal, taking it up to its 34th season, and also gave Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers two season renewals last fall.

Bless the Harts hails from The Last Man on Earth co-executive producer Emily Spivey and executive producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Seth Cohen and features a voice cast including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz and Kumail Nanjiani.

It follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter.

Wiig voices Jenny Hart, a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, NC. While Jenny’s the head of her family, she’s often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty, voiced by Rudolph, and her witty, creative daughter, Violet, voiced by Bell. Jenny’s doting, eternal-optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards, voiced by Barinholtz, is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He’s a charming dreamer who might never hit the big time, but he’s not going to give up the fight. Jenny’s even got a bit of divine power in her corner, as Jesus, voiced by Nanjiani, regularly appears to her while she waits tables at neighborhood restaurant The Last Supper. In the end, the Harts might not have much, but they might just have everything they need.

Bless the Harts is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Television. Spivey, Lord and Miller executive produce along with Wiig, Cohen and Andy Bobrow. Spivey and Bobrow serve as co-showrunners. Animation is produced by Titmouse.