‘Black Monday’ Adds Thomas Barbusca & Adrienne Wells As Recurring; Vic Mensa To Recur On ‘The Chi’

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Barbusca and Adreinne Wells will dive into the chaos of Wall Street in the 80s as they join Showtime’s Black Monday in recurring roles.

Barbusca will play Werner, a Young Republican assigned as an aide on the congressional staff of Blair (Andrew Rannells). Werner is more ambitious and less sycophantic than he initially seems.

Newcomer Wells will play Nomi, a self-possessed young talent with the voice to prove it, who quickly becomes the crown jewel in the new business venture of Mo (Don Cheadle).

Black Monday, which also stars Regina Hall and Paul Scheer, follows a motley crew of underdogs causing the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. The series, which was renewed for season 3 in October, is created by David Caspe and Jordan Chan, who serve as executive producers and showrunners. Black Monday is also executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Barbusca’s film and television credits include The Kids Are Alright, American Horror Story, Grey’s Anatomy, Preacher, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Arrested Development, One Day at a Time and Chad. He also appeared in Big Time Adolescence and Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life. He is repped by Gersh, McKeon/Myones Entertainment, MLC PR and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Wells, who makes her screen debut with Black Monday, acted professionally at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia where she appeared in a number of productions including A Christmas story, Spring Awakening and Macbeth. She graduated from the Yale School fo Drama with an MFA in acting and a BFA in Theater from Temple University. She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-nominated rapper and Chicago native Vic Mensa will recur in Lena Waithe’s The Chi.

“The U Mad” and “Reverse” artist will join the cast as Jamal, a passionate but high-strung man who is fighting to get help for his girlfriend and younger sister. His efforts place him at odds with Trig (Luke James) and Tracy (guest star Tai Davis).

Also making an appearance on The Chi is fellow two-time Grammy-nominee Da Brat. The rapper, writer and producer will guest star as LaPortia. a truck driver who’s just as comfortable passing through beds as she is through state lines. Her arrival in town will impact the Williams family.

Da Brat will play LaPortia in ‘The Chi.’ Showtime

Created and executive produced by Waithe and executive produced by Common, The Chi is a coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season four cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert , Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker. The Chi is currently in production on 10 episodes in Chicago.

Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rishi Rajani, president of Hillman Grad Productions, and showrunner Justin Hillian serve as executive producers for season four. The Chi is produced by 20th Television.

Mensa gained recognition as a member of hip-hop band Kids These Days and founded the Chicago’s Savemoney with Chance The Rapper. His solo debut mixtape Innanetape dropped in 2013. Mensa has worked with Jay-Z, working under his Roc Nation label, and collaborated with Kanye West. He dropped three EPs and his debut full length The Autobiography in 2017. His number “All Day” received a best rap song nomination for the 2015 Grammy Awards. Mensa is repped by Buchwald and Stark Management.

Da Brat released her debut album Funkdafied in 1994. On screen, she has co-hosted Dish Nation and appeared in a number of television titles including Empire, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and The Parent ’Hood. On stage, she made her theater debut in 2018 as Cleo in Set it Off. Her numbers “Not Tonight (Single)” and “Got It Poppin'” received the best rap performance by a duo or group in 1997 and best female rap solo performance in 2003, respectively.