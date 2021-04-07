‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson DC Movie Adds Tony Nominee James Cusati-Moyer

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that James Cusati-Moyer has joined the cast of New Line/DC’s upcoming Black Adam in a role that’s being kept under wraps.

Cusati-Moyer is currently nominated for a Tony Award in the featured actor/play category for his turn as Dustin in Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play. Cusati-Moyer originated the role when the play premiered Off Broadway at New York Theater Workshop and continued the role on Broadway until the pandemic shutdown last spring. (A date for the postponed Tony ceremony has not been announced.)

Cusati-Moyer recently wrapped production on the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series Inventing Anna starring Julia Garner. His additional credits include WBTV/Fox’s Prodigal Son series, Amazon’s Red Oaks and Hulu’s The Path. Cusati-Moyer made his Broadway debut in Tripp Cullman’s Six Degrees of Separation. Off-Broadway, he starred in Terrence McNally’s Fire and Air at Classic Stage Company.

Cusati-Moyer joins a cast that includes Dwayne Johnson in the title role, and the big-screen debut of DC’s Justice Society: Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. The movie comes out on July 29, 2022.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Black Adam from a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Adam Sztykiel wrote the previous draft.

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo.’s Scott Sheldon will serve as EP.

Black Adam is the second New Line/DC film following 2019’s critical and commercial smash hit Shazam! Shazam and Black Adam are arch rivals in the DC Universe.

Cusati-Moyer is represented by Paradigm, Anonymous Content, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.