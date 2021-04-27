Billie Eilish Sets July Release For New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish has announced a July 30 release for Happier Than Ever, her “lockdown” follow-up to the Grammy-sweeping When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

On an Instagram post today, Eilish wrote that the new album “is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

The singer-songwriter also confirmed that she’ll drop a new song this Thursday morning.

Eilish has said that her upcoming album was recorded during the pandemic lockdown, explaining on Late Night With Stephen Colbert in February that although the new work isn’t specifically about Covid, the music was impacted by the events of the past year.

Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, a collaboration with brother Finneas, won 2020 Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Producer.

Here is Eilish’s Instagram announcement, along with a short video she posted yesterday.