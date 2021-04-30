‘Big Shot’: Camryn Manheim Joins David E. Kelley’s Disney+ Series As Recurring, Daisha Graf & Dale Whibley Also Cast

EXCLUSIVE: The Practice alum Camyrn Manheim is reuniting with David E. Kelley on Big Shot, his series on Disney+. Manheim is set to recur, along with Daisha Graf (The High Note) and Dale Whibley (There’s Someone Inside Your House) on the series starring John Stamos, from Kelley, Dean Lorey, Brad Garrett and ABC Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Created by Kelley, Lorey and Garrett, in Big Shot, after getting ousted from the NCAA, a men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

Daisha Graf, Dale Whibley Robert Kazandjian/Domenic Mattaeo

Manheim will play Coach McCarthy, Coach Korn’s (Stamos) rival. Whibley will portray Lucas, Louise’s (Nell Verlaque) brother and Graf will play Angel, Destiny’s (Tiana Le) tough, free-spirited aunt.

Manheim is maybe best known for her Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning role on Kelley’s The Practice. She most recently starred on ABC’s Stumptown. Her film credits include Cop Car, Return To Sender, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, among others. Manheim is repped by Framework Entertainment, UTA, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Graf started her career as a backup dancer to Beyonce, Rihanna, Jill Scott and Ariana Grande. She recurred as Lisa Chambers on VH1 The Breaks, and most recently starred in The High Note alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, and Ice Cube. She’s repped by Maritza Cabrera at CSP Management and April King at ICM.

Whibley recurred on Canadian staple, Degrassi, and recently was a lead on the comedy series, Make It Pop. Whibley also recurs on ABC’s American Housewife and will star in 21 Laps/ Atomic Monster’s upcoming There Is Someone Inside Your House for Netflix. He’s repped by David Dean Management, Kohner, and AMI Canada.