Barry Jenkins’ Pastel Strikes First-Look Deal With HBO, HBO Max & A24

Pastel, the filmmaking collective founded by Barry Jenkins and The Underground Railroad producers Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak, have struck a first-look television deal with HBO and HBO Max and A24.

The unusual deal will see the company, which is behind Amazon’s forthcoming limited series adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel, will see the Ramy producer exec produce projects that Pastel develops and produces for the WarnerMedia cable network and streamer and partner on select projects outside of the first-look.

It comes after Jenkins and Pastel previously had a first-look deal, signed in 2018, with Amazon.

A24 and Pastel have previously worked together on the Oscar-winning Moonlight and Raven Jackson’s forthcoming feature-directing debut All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt.

HBO and A24 have previously partnered on a number of projects including Euphoria with Zendaya and the forthcoming series adaptation of Olivier Assayas’ Irma Vep, starring Alicia Vikander.

Pastel is also behind Jenkins-directed If Beale Street Could Talk, Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always and The Underground Railroad as well as a biopic of Alvin Ailey for Searchlight Pictures and Walt Disney Studio’s The Lion King prequel.

Jenkins is represented by CAA, manager Jewerl Ross and attorney Jamie Feldman.